Money Worries Keep Americans Up at Night: Survey

Americans are losing sleep over worries about money, a new survey reveals.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) polled about 2,000 U.S. adults, finding that 69% reported lost sleep due to concerns about job security and 75% were kept up with thoughts about whether the United States would enter a recession.

“It's understandable that a substantial number of Americans are losing sleep during this period of economic instability, inflation and job market insecurity.”

“Persistent, anxious thoughts can make it difficult to fall asleep and impact sleep quality, so it's understandable that a substantial number of Americans are losing sleep during this period of economic instability, inflation and job market insecurity,” said Dr. Susheel Patil, sleep medicine physician and spokesperson for the AASM.

Still, suffering prolonged sleep disturbances can have some negative side effects in work and life, including decreased productivity, impaired decision-making and an increased risk of mental and physical health issues, according to the AASM.

This anxiety can worsen at night, just when someone should be winding down.

The AASM suggests measures to improve slumber, including keeping a regular sleep schedule by going to bed and waking at the same times each day, including weekends and holidays. Some other tips include:

Try to get at least seven hours of sleep a night.

Make your bedroom a peaceful sanctuary, with limited noise and distractions. It should be quiet, dark and cool. Only use your bed for sleeping, not watching TV or reading.

Your nightly routine should also be relaxing, with 30 minutes to unwind before bed. This could include reading, meditating or taking a warm bath or shower.

Minimize exposure to news and social media near bedtime.

Consider journaling about what’s on your mind as a way to bring you calmness and a sense of control. By releasing your worries onto paper, you’re less likely to be holding onto those thoughts when you climb into bed.

"Good sleep habits can help break the pattern of sleepless nights and stressful days, but those experiencing persistent sleeplessness should seek help from a sleep medicine team at an AASM-accredited sleep center," Patil advised in an AASM news release.

The survey was conducted in March.