El-Erian Advises Fed to Take a Tip From 'Hamilton'

The Federal Reserve’s failure to recognize how high and how long inflation would go is one of its “biggest policy mistakes” ever, Mohamed El-Erian, Allianz chief economic advisor, tells Barron’s.



The Fed should hold off on interest rate cuts, be honest with the market about where rates are going and stick to the script, El-Erian, president of Queens’ College, tells Barron’s in an in-person interview from his office in Cambridge, England.



Missteps by the Fed have led to the banking turmoil, acute market volatility and fears over financial stability, El-Erian says.



Asked what he would advise Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, El-Erian replies, “Do you know the line from ‘Hamilton’? Talk less, smile more.”



The Fed has made three major mistakes, maintaines El-Erian, former CEO of PIMCO and president of Harvard University’s endowment. First, it acted to late to tame inflation, which it dismissed for months as “transitory.” Second, it did too little.



“The third mistake it made was that it didn’t reinforce its bank supervision to assess the impact of a very concentrated interest-rate hiking cycle,” El-Erian says.



It was as if the Fed could not see the macroeconomic picture clearly, he says.



“It’s as if the Fed is driving down a foggy freeway,” El-Erian says. “It makes the judgment that the fog is going to lift, so it sees no reason to slow down. Once it realizes the fog isn’t lifting but getting thicker, it continues with its pedal to the metal and then slams on the brakes.



“That sort of driving causes accidents — some financial accidents — and there is more worry about an economic accident,” he continues.

“This [response to inflation] will go down in history as one of the biggest policy mistakes by the Federal Reserve because it is no longer just an issue of inflation versus growth but now inflation versus growth versus financial stability,” El-Erian says.



The economist is worried about continued risks to private markets and to retirement investors, explaining:



“Whenever there are sharp movements in interest rates, we discover something. With COVID-19, we discovered the liability-driven investment problem in the United Kingdom, which almost closed down the pension system. We have discovered [strains in] commercial real estate. There are all these areas in the non-bank sector that we’re worried about that have escaped supervision and regulation.”



El-Erian is concerned about bond investors: “In the past month, the two-year [Treasury] note has gone from yielding 5.08% to 3.58%, and is now back to 3.87%. That’s a [big swing] in just one month in something that is supposed to be anchored by the Fed. Over the past six months, the consensus forecast for the largest economy in the world went from a soft landing to a hard landing to a no landing to a hard landing.”



The fine line on a 2% target inflation that El-Erian would now advise the Fed to take is to wait and see if 3% to 4% inflation is tolerable.



The Fed can “try to trick the market,” he says. “You continue to promise 2% inflation down the road, and you wait to see if 3% to 4% inflation is stable. Once 3% to 4% is stable, which I believe it will be, the Fed can adjust its inflation target.”



The best prediction El-Erian has for the U.S. economy is, “We are on a bumpy journey. The good news is that it’s a bumpy journey to a better destination.”