Tags: moderna omicron vaccine | 1.74 billion contract with u.s. government

Moderna Signs $1.74B Deal With US Govt for Omicron Vaccine

(AP)

Friday, 29 July 2022 08:34 AM EDT

Moderna Inc. said Friday it has signed an agreement with the U.S. government worth as much as $1.74 billion, under which it will supply 66 million initial doses of its omicron-adapted vaccine.

The initial doses will be delivered this year, and the government also has the option to purchase an additional 234 million doses.

The bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.222, contains the fast-spreading omicron BA.4/5 strains, which are the most prevalent variants of concern in the U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked vaccine manufacturers to target the two currently dominant subvariants for a potential fall season booster dose.

Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE in June got a $3.2 billion order from the U.S. government for 105 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, which included supplies of a tweaked omicron-adapted vaccine, pending regulatory clearance.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


