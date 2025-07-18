WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: moderna | japan | plant

Moderna Cancels Plans to Build Japan Plant on Poor Business Environment

glass ampoule on a blue background with the logo of a pharmaceutical company moderna
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 18 July 2025 07:54 AM EDT

Moderna said on Friday it will not proceed with plans to build a messenger RNA manufacturing plant in Japan due to "changes in the business environment" around the world and in Japan.

The company has been battered by declining revenue from its COVID-19 shots and less-than-expected uptake of its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, and has been banking on revenue from newer mRNA shots to make up for weak revenue.

The pharmaceutical industry is also weighed by concerns around regulations and policies following vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s appointment as U.S. Health Secretary, as well as shifting U.S trade policies.

Moderna had begun development of the plant in Japan in 2023 at the Shonan Health Innovation Park in Kanagawa Prefecture. Moderna said it would reconsider the development of mRNA drug manufacturing facilities in Japan when the business environment improves.

However, Moderna has completed the construction of an mRNA drug research and manufacturing facility at the Shonan Health Innovation Park, the company said.

Japan's export-oriented economy is also under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies, which include a 25% tariff on Japanese imports, scheduled to take effect August  1, unless a trade agreement is reached.

While the current U.S. trade policies do not include tariffs on pharmaceutical products, the Trump administration has been considering separate tariffs for the industry, which could be as high as 200%.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Moderna said on Friday it will not proceed with plans to build a messenger RNA manufacturing plant in Japan due to "changes in the business environment" around the world and in Japan. The company has been battered by declining revenue from its COVID-19 shots and...
moderna, japan, plant
227
2025-54-18
Friday, 18 July 2025 07:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved