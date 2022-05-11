Moderna CFO Leaves Within a Day, as Former Employer Launches Probe

Moderna Inc. said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Jorge Gomez departed within a day of taking charge after his former employer Dentsply Sirona Inc. disclosed an internal probe related to financial reporting.

Gomez's appointment was announced in April and came into effect on Monday. Moderna said he left on Tuesday after Dentsply Sirona said it will not file its quarterly report with U.S. securities regulators on time due to the investigation.

The investigation by the dental products maker was focused on the use of incentives to sell products to distributors and whether those incentives were properly accounted for.

Moderna said recently retired CFO David Meline will return to the role of finance chief.

Gomez will receive 12 months' salary, totaling $700,000, and forfeit his signing bonus and bonus eligibility, the vaccine maker said.