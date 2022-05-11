×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: moderna | dentsply sirona | cfo departure | internal probe

Moderna CFO Leaves Within a Day, as Former Employer Launches Probe

Dentsply Sirona
(AP)

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 08:59 AM

Moderna Inc. said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Jorge Gomez departed within a day of taking charge after his former employer Dentsply Sirona Inc. disclosed an internal probe related to financial reporting.

Gomez's appointment was announced in April and came into effect on Monday. Moderna said he left on Tuesday after Dentsply Sirona said it will not file its quarterly report with U.S. securities regulators on time due to the investigation.

The investigation by the dental products maker was focused on the use of incentives to sell products to distributors and whether those incentives were properly accounted for.

Moderna said recently retired CFO David Meline will return to the role of finance chief.

Gomez will receive 12 months' salary, totaling $700,000, and forfeit his signing bonus and bonus eligibility, the vaccine maker said.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Moderna Inc. said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Jorge Gomez departed within a day of taking charge after his former employer Dentsply Sirona Inc. disclosed an internal probe related to financial reporting.
moderna, dentsply sirona, cfo departure, internal probe
134
2022-59-11
Wednesday, 11 May 2022 08:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved