Sen. McConnell Backs Ruling Curbing Trump Emergency Tariffs

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Friday said the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision rejecting President Donald Trump's use of emergency powers to impose broad tariffs underscored Congress' constitutional authority over taxes and trade.

Meanwhile, Trump slammed the ruling and signaled he would pursue other avenues instead.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, McConnell said the court "reaffirmed authority that has rested with Congress for centuries," after the justices concluded that many Trump administration tariffs were unlawfully imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The court held that IEEPA does not authorize the president to impose the levies, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the court in Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump.

McConnell also argued that "Congress' role in trade policy, as I have warned repeatedly, is not an inconvenience to avoid.

"If the executive would like to enact trade policies that impact American producers and consumers, its path forward is crystal clear: convince their representatives under Article I."

McConnell was among four Republicans who voted for a Senate resolution in October calling for the Trump administration to repeal its tariffs on foreign nations, a measure that passed as consumer and business opposition grew.

The resolution aimed at ending most of Trump's global tariffs passed the Senate 51-47 on Oct. 30, with McConnell joining Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Addressing reporters in the White House briefing room on Friday, Trump sharply criticized the conservative members of the Supreme Court who sided with the liberal justices to block his tariff policy, and he signaled that he has little interest in pursuing a legislative solution with Congress.

Trump said he will pursue a temporary 10% global tariff under another law.