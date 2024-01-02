×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: minimum wage | inflation | prices | fast food | big mac

Price of Big Macs Could Go Up to $15

Price of Big Macs Could Go Up to $15
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 January 2024 02:05 PM EST

As half the states in the country raise their hourly minimum wage, American fast-food staples like the McDonald’s Big Mac could soar to $15, predicts an economic analyst.

Companies are “either gonna have to raise prices, start to reduce those labor costs, or a combination of both,” says Brandon Arnold, EVP at National Taxpayers Union, a fiscally conservative think tank, the New York Post reports.

“That’s not fair to those employees that are getting laid off — nor is it fair to the customers that are all of a sudden paying $12, $15 for a Big Mac,” Arnold says.

“As [employers] start to see these labor costs increase, they may not lay people off immediately,” believes the analyst. “But when times get tough, they’re gonna have to make changes.”

Pizza Hut announced last week it will lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in California due to the state’s higher minimum wage law, which goes into effect in April.

McDonald’s and Chipotle have both announced they will raise their menu prices in California due to the higher wages.

Rather than lose a job and stand on the unemployment line, Arnold believes, most fast-food workers would accept an hourly wage of $8-$10 an hour.

In an open letter, McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger fired away, “California keeps looking for ways to raise prices, drive away more businesses and destroy growth through bad policy and bad politics.”

Twenty-five states and Washington, D.C., have passed legislation to raise minimum wages, with the higher payouts taking effect in 22 of those states on Monday. Nevada’s and Oregon’s wage hikes will go into effect on July 1, while Florida’s will start on Sept. 30.

© 2024 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
As half the states in the country raise their hourly minimum wage, American fast-food staples like the McDonald's Big Mac could soar to $15, predicts an economic analyst.
minimum wage, inflation, prices, fast food, big mac
279
2024-05-02
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 02:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved