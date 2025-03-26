5 Attractive Mid-Caps to Consider as Megacaps Sour

While such mid-cap stocks as Corning (GLW) and SharkNinja (SN) don’t offer the prospects of big returns like Nvidia (NVDA) and the rest of the Magnificent Seven, mid-caps may be the sweet spot in today’s volatile market, Barron’s reports.

Compared to mega- and small-cap stocks, mid-caps look relatively cheap, with the Russell Midcap Index carrying a price/equity ratio of 15, compared to the Russell 1000’s large-cap 21 P/E ratio.

While analysts expect mid-caps’ earnings per share to increase 9.5% in 2025 (compared to 11.6% for large-caps) — they see that flipping in 2026, with mid-caps’ EPS rising to 16% and large-caps’ EPS coming in at 14%.

As Brandon Geisler, co-portfolio manager of the Alger Mid Cap Growth fund, puts it: “If you believe in Trump when it comes to reshoring, all those facilities will have to be built here.”

SharkNinja

With a market cap of $13 billion, SharkNinja is on a roll with household appliances, including its two big hits: the Ninja SLUSHi and the Crispi air frying.

Last year, SharkNinja launched 24 products and plans to enter two categories a year going forward.

In 2025, consensus forecasts have sales growing 13% to $6.2 billion. Further, the company boasts industry-leading gross margins of 49%.

Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital (OBDC), which has a $33 billion market cap and $251 billion of assets under management, is a good way to invest in the trend of private asset managers’ move into Main Street portfolios.

Blue Owl has been on an acquisition roll, including a $1 billion deal in January for IPI Partners, a real estate company that leases data centers.

The asset manager has also been expanding into wealth management, and plans to expand beyond North America into Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Blue Owl’s revenue has been rising 30% a year and is on track to hit $2.8 billion in 2025.

Corning

If you are looking for an artificial intelligence play that has not yet been tapped, take a look at Corning. The 174-year-old company specializes in glass products for technology products, such as cellphones, TVs, telescope mirrors, and ceramic filters to reduce auto emissions.

Corning’s next foray? Fiberoptics in AI data centers—which analysts see as the main reason Corning’s profits will grow between 15% and 20% in the next two years.

“Corning has been perceived as a sleepy company,” says Vincent DeAugustino, portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund, whose largest holding is Corning.

AI is “a significant opportunity for them,” DeAugustino says.

Corning’s shares have soared 51% to $49 in the past 12 months, but still trades at a P/E of 21.

FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation (FTAI) refurbishes and resells airplane engines, including the CFM56, which has been one of the best-selling engines ever.

FTAI’s revenue has jumped fourfold in the past four years, yet still, Wall Street is penciling in 36% sales growth in 2025 to $2.3 billion.

As major aircraft makers such as Boeing and Pratt & Whitney continue to struggle with supply chains, FTAI should benefit.

Refurbishing engines “allows airlines to achieve huge maintenance savings,” says Citi analyst Stephen Trent.

Kenvue

Kenvue (KVUE) is the parent company of big consumer healthcare brands, including Tylenol, Band-Aid, and Neutrogena, that was formed from its 2023 spin-off from Johnson & Johnson.

While the company has struggled on its own—cutting 4% of staff in May to save $350 million—and has seen its Neutrogena and Aveeno brands lose market share, DeAugustino believes it is turning a corner.

“Some spins are more complicated than others,” he says. “In Kenvue’s case, we believe this was a more complicated process than many appreciate. Much of this work is complete.”

Further, activist investor Starboard Value is pressuring Kenvue to make management and marketing changes to boost sales.

Growth is projected to rise 8% a year starting in 2026. Plus, Kenvue has a P/E of 20, compared to Procter & Gamble’s 23, and Kenvue offers a 3.5% dividend yield that can only rise as the company’s sales shore up.