WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: microsoft | workers | deepseek | ban

Microsoft President: Employees Cannot Use DeepSeek

Microsoft President: Employees Cannot Use DeepSeek
Microsoft Vice-Chair and President Brad Smith looks on prior to talks on "digital resilience in a time of geopolitical volatility" at the Atlantic Council in Brussels on April 30, 2025. (Nicolas Tucat/Getty Images)

Thursday, 08 May 2025 01:00 PM EDT

Microsoft does not allow its employees to use an artificial intelligence app developed by Chinese AI startup Deepseek, due to concerns related to data vulnerability as well as Chinese propaganda, President Brad Smith said Thursday.

Speaking at a Senate hearing on winning the AI race with China, Smith said the company also doesn't carry Deepseek's application in its app store, flagging risks posed by "data going back to China and the app creating the kinds of content that people would say are associated with Chinese propaganda."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Microsoft does not allow its employees to use an artificial intelligence app developed by Chinese AI startup Deepseek, due to concerns related to data vulnerability as well as Chinese propaganda, President Brad Smith said Thursday.
microsoft, workers, deepseek, ban
86
2025-00-08
Thursday, 08 May 2025 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved