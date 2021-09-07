Microsoft Rolls out Personalized News Feed

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday rolled out a personalized news feed called Microsoft Start, which will be available both as a website and a mobile app.

This move will allow the software company to better compete with news feeds provided by Apple, Alphabet Inc's Google or third party apps like Flipboard.

The feed will aggregate content from news publishers and personalize it based on user choices, the software giant said in a blogpost.

It added that Microsoft Start will build on company's online services including MSN, which chiefly aggregates news from sources.