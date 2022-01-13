×
Microsoft Board to Review Sexual Harassment, Discrimination Policies

Microsoft
(AP)

Thursday, 13 January 2022 05:03 PM

Microsoft Corp. will review the effectiveness of the company's sexual harassment and gender discrimination policies and practices in response to a shareholder proposal that passed at its latest annual meeting, its board of directors said on Thursday.

The review will produce a transparency report that summarizes the results of any sexual harassment investigations in recent years against its directors and senior executives, including allegations that a board committee probe beginning in 2019 involved Bill Gates, the board said.

Microsoft's board said it has hired outside law firm Arent Fox to assist in the review.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 13 January 2022 05:03 PM
