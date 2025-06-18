WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: microsoft | layoffs | sales | artificial | intelligence

Microsoft to Lay Off Thousands, Primarily in Sales

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 03:30 PM EDT

Microsoft is planning to cut thousands of jobs, particularly in sales, as part of a broader effort to streamline its workforce while ramping up investments in artificial intelligence, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.

The layoffs are expected to be announced early next month, following the end of the tech giant's fiscal year, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

