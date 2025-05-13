Microsoft to Lay Off 3% of Workforce

Microsoft is laying off around 3% of its workforce, CNBC reported Tuesday, as the technology giant looks to rein in costs while funneling billions into its ambitious bet on artificial intelligence.

The cuts will be across all levels and geographies, according to the report, which cited a company statement.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The reported move comes weeks after the company posted stronger-than-expected growth in its cloud-computing business Azure and blowout results in the latest quarter, calming investor worries in an uncertain economy.

Microsoft had a total of 228,000 workers, with 126,000 employees in the United States at the end of June last year, according to its annual filing with the U.S. SEC.