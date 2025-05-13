WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: microsoft | layoffs | 3 | percent | ai

Microsoft to Lay Off 3% of Workforce

Microsoft to Lay Off 3% of Workforce
(Matthias Balk/AP)

Tuesday, 13 May 2025 10:53 AM EDT

Microsoft is laying off around 3% of its workforce, CNBC reported Tuesday, as the technology giant looks to rein in costs while funneling billions into its ambitious bet on artificial intelligence.

The cuts will be across all levels and geographies, according to the report, which cited a company statement.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The reported move comes weeks after the company posted stronger-than-expected growth in its cloud-computing business Azure and blowout results in the latest quarter, calming investor worries in an uncertain economy.

Microsoft had a total of 228,000 workers, with 126,000 employees in the United States at the end of June last year, according to its annual filing with the U.S. SEC.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Microsoft is laying off around 3% of its workforce, CNBC reported Tuesday, as the technology giant looks to rein in costs while funneling billions into its ambitious bet on artificial intelligence.
microsoft, layoffs, 3, percent, ai
120
2025-53-13
Tuesday, 13 May 2025 10:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved