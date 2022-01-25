×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | microsoft earnings

Microsoft Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates on Cloud Strength

Microsoft
(Getty Images)

Tuesday, 25 January 2022 04:12 PM

Microsoft Corp. exceeded analysts' expectations for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, propelled by strong demand for its cloud-based services from more businesses migrating to hybrid work models due to the pandemic.

Demand for cloud services from Microsoft and rivals Amazon.com and Alphabet Inc surged as the pandemic outbreak accelerated a shift to online.

The switch to working and learning from home also attracted more users to Microsoft's office communication software and services such as Teams and Office 365.

Earlier this month, the company agreed to buy "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in its biggest-ever deal as part of a deeper push into gaming and a bet on building the so-called virtual world of "metaverse."

Revenue from Microsoft's biggest segment, which offers cloud services and includes Azure, its flagship cloud offering, rose 26%, while the business that houses its Office 365 services increased 19% in the quarter.

Net income rose to $18.77 billion, or $2.48 per share, from $15.46 billion, or $2.03 per share, a year earlier.

The company said revenue rose to $51.73 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $43.08 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $50.88 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Microsoft Corp. exceeded analysts' expectations for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, propelled by strong demand for its cloud-based services from more businesses migrating to hybrid work models due to the pandemic.
microsoft earnings
203
2022-12-25
Tuesday, 25 January 2022 04:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved