Tags: microsoft china

Microsoft Nears 10,000 Employees in China

(AP)

By    |   Friday, 30 September 2022 01:26 PM EDT

As Microsoft reaches its 30th year of doing business in China, it is about to hire its 10,000th employee there, the New York Post reports.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to the NYP that the company is “very close to achieving that 10,000 employee goal.”

The NYP got its lead on Microsoft's milestone China headcount from a recent, little-noticed WeChat post written in Chinese by Microsoft SVP Wang Yongdong.

Translated, it reads: “Microsoft will continue to deepen the fertile ground for scientific research, solidly promote the development of computer science and technology applications locally and globally, help to cultivate digital talents and join hands with Chinese innovation to go global.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, slammed Microsoft’s unbridled expansion into China, telling the NYP, “Any company that expands its business operations in China is either naïve to the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party or simply doesn’t care about working with a genocidal, anti-American regime.”

Paul Rosenzweig, former Homeland Security deputy assistant secretary, believes Microsoft sidesteps scrutiny by lawmakers for its China ties, due to its major contracts with the U.S. government and military.

In contrast, Google and Meta have largely pulled out of China.

Microsoft’s Bing search engine in China censors reportedly censors results, at the request of the CCP.


 

