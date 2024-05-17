WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: microsoft | call of duty | subscription

Microsoft to Offer Next Call of Duty Version to Subscribers

Microsoft to Offer Next Call of Duty Version to Subscribers
PlayStation 4 Call of Duty WWII game (Jakub Porzycki/AP)

Friday, 17 May 2024 09:52 AM EDT

Microsoft plans to release the coming installment of the "Call of Duty" videogame to its subscription service instead of the longtime approach of only selling it à la carte, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The plans are expected to be announced at the company's annual Xbox showcase next month, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The first-person shooter video game developed by Activision Blizzard is one of the most successful entertainment properties ever and has generated more than $30 billion in lifetime revenue, according to data platform Statista.

Activision has long released new editions of the game annually, selling about 25 million copies on average, for around $70 each in recent years, according to the WSJ report.

Microsoft manages a subscription service called Game Pass, which offers access to games from Xbox and other developers for a fee.

The company completed its $69-billion acquisition of Activision late last year.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Microsoft plans to release the coming installment of "Call of Duty" videogame to its subscription service instead of the longtime approach of only selling it a la carte, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.
microsoft, call of duty, subscription
164
2024-52-17
Friday, 17 May 2024 09:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved