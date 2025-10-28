WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: microsoft | apple | nvidia | 4 trillion

Microsoft Shares Once Again Surpass $4T Valuation

Microsoft Shares Once Again Surpass $4T Valuation
(AP)

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 04:52 PM EDT

Microsoft Corp. once again surpassed $4 trillion in valuation, joining artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia in the exclusive club that also briefly included Apple Tuesday. The sky-high valuations highlight the investor frenzy around artificial intelligence.

Earlier in the day, OpenAI said it has reorganized its ownership structure and converted its business into a public benefit corporation after two crucial regulators, the Delaware and California attorneys general, said they would not oppose the plan. It also said has signed a new agreement with its longtime backer Microsoft that gives the software giant a roughly 27% stake in OpenAI’s new for-profit corporation.

The news gave Microsoft's shares a boost as the stock closed up 2% at $542.07, valuing the technology giant at $4.04 trillion. Microsoft's valuation previously passed $4 trillion in July, making it the second company after Nvidia to reach the milestone.

Apple's shares, meanwhile, crossed the $4 trillion line earlier Tuesday before closing up slightly at $269 and a total valuation of $3.99 trillion. Thanks to the iPhone’s success, Apple was the the first publicly traded company to valued at $1 trillion, $2 trillion and eventually, $3 trillion.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Microsoft Corp. once again surpassed $4 trillion in valuation, joining artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia in the exclusive club that also briefly included Apple Tuesday.
microsoft, apple, nvidia, 4 trillion
187
2025-52-28
Tuesday, 28 October 2025 04:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved