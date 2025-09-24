WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: microsoft | anthropic ai | 365 copilot | openai

Microsoft Brings Anthropic AI Models to 365 Copilot

Microsoft Brings Anthropic AI Models to 365 Copilot
(AP)

Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:09 PM EDT

Microsoft said Wednesday it will integrate artificial intelligence models from Anthropic into its Copilot assistant, signaling the software giant's push to reduce dependence on its high-profile partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

While Copilot will remain powered by OpenAI’s latest models, users will be able to select Anthropic models, Claude Sonnet 4 and Claude Opus 4.1, in Copilot’s AI-powered reasoning agent “Researcher,” as well as when developing agents in Microsoft Copilot Studio.

Starting Wednesday, users who opt in to try Claude can switch between OpenAI and Anthropic models in Researcher, said Charles Lamanna, president of Microsoft’s business and industry Copilot operations.

The move marks a shift for Microsoft Copilot, which has been primarily using OpenAI for the new AI features across its suite of applications like Word and Outlook.

Microsoft, a key financial backer for OpenAI, has been seeking to reduce its reliance on the startup and is developing its own AI models, while also integrating models from China’s DeepSeek into its Azure cloud platform.

Earlier this year, Microsoft said it would offer new AI models made by companies including Elon Musk’s xAI and Meta Platforms hosted in its own data centers.

Anthropic’s AI models are primarily hosted on Amazon Web Services, a rival to Microsoft’s cloud business.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Microsoft said Wednesday it will integrate artificial intelligence models from Anthropic into its Copilot assistant, signaling the software giant's push to reduce dependence on its high-profile partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI.
microsoft, anthropic ai, 365 copilot, openai
207
2025-09-24
Wednesday, 24 September 2025 12:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved