Tags: micron earnings | supply chain | inflation | consumer demand

Micron Forecasts Negative Free Cash Flow for 1st Q

(AP)

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 06:59 AM EDT

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology said its free cash flow was expected to be negative for the fiscal first quarter and that it could see significant sequential declines in revenue and margins in the period due to a fall in shipments.

The company also said fourth-quarter revenue may come in at or below the low end of its previous forecast in June, further pointing to weakening demand from PC and gaming industries.

Other chip makers including Intel, Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia Corp. and storage company Western Digital have warned of a slowing uptake from PC makers as inflation dents demand.

Micron forecast adjusted revenue for the current quarter at $7.2 billion, plus or minus $400 million. [nL4N2YH3MA ]

Micron Chief Financial Officer Mark Murphy will speak about the company's revised forecast at KeyBanc Technology Leadership forum on Tuesday, the company said.

Shares of the company fell over 3% in trading before the bell.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


