WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: michelle bowman | federal reserve | rate cut

Fed's Bowman Pushes Back on Need for Rate Cuts This Year

Fed's Bowman Pushes Back on Need for Rate Cuts This Year
U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman attends a "Fed Listens" event at the Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington, DC (Eric Baradat/Getty Images/2019 file)

Tuesday, 25 June 2024 08:39 AM EDT

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday that she still does not forecast any reduction in the central bank's benchmark interest rate this year.

"Yes, that is still my view. I have not written in further rate cuts in my statement of economic projections for the bulk of this year, I have shifted those into future years," Bowman said during a question and answer session at an event in London, when asked to confirm that she had not written in any rate cuts for the rest of 2024.

"Right now with the uncertainty of the economic outlook and what the data is telling us, we are in a good place right now to understand how that might evolve."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Tuesday that she still does not forecast any reduction in the central bank's benchmark interest rate this year.
michelle bowman, federal reserve, rate cut
119
2024-39-25
Tuesday, 25 June 2024 08:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved