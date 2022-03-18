No Comment From Fed's Bowman on Monetary Policy

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman on Friday opened an event focused on young people with no remarks on her monetary policy or economic outlook beyond a hope that a receding pandemic will lower barriers to work.

"I know that this has been a very difficult period for young people and for parents, many of whom were forced to choose between work and caring for their children," she said in remarks prepared for delivery to a "Fed Listens" event. "I am hopeful that these difficult choices are behind us, and that the end of the pandemic will allow us to focus intently on what young people need most to succeed."