Fed's Bowman: US Must Address COVID-Related Learning Loss

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman (AP)

Thursday, 20 October 2022 02:30 PM EDT

Pandemic disruptions to learning and education could have detrimental effects on the U.S. workforce and economy going forward, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Thursday.

"Education is the greatest and most effective input into the future of our labor market," Bowman said in remarks prepared for delivery to a U.S. central bank seminar. "In order to have the strongest possible labor force in the future, it is critical to understand and act immediately to address the educational losses experienced during the pandemic."

Her prepared remarks did not include any comments on monetary policy or the economic outlook.

