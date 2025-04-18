Bessent Names Deputy Faulkender as Acting IRS Chief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed Friday that Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender has been appointed acting Internal Revenue Service commissioner, replacing long-time IRS career official Gary Shapley in the role until President Donald Trump's IRS nominee, Billy Long, is confirmed.

Bessent said in a posting on X that "trust must be brought back to the IRS, and I am fully confident that @TreasuryDepSec Michael Faulkender is the right man for the moment."

Bessent added that Shapley "remains one of my most important senior advisers" and will continue to help "rethink and reform the IRS."