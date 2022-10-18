×
Tags: mexico president | walmart | inflated food prices

Mexico President Asks Walmart to Lower Inflated Prices

President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at his daily briefing at Palacio Nacional on June 28, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Lopez. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 04:02 PM EDT

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he met with Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna about "doing everything possible" to lower inflation on food products.

It comes weeks after Mexican officials announced a deal with more than a dozen food makers and retailers, including Walmart, to halt rising food prices, with annual inflation in Latin America's second-largest economy hitting 8.76% in the first half of September.

Data from the country's statistics agency showed food, beverage and tobacco prices rose 13.27% year-on-year.

The plan aims to tame prices of basic food items and is set to waive certain regulatory requirements and taxes for signatories.

Nonetheless, aspects of the deal have sparked concerns from competitors and trade experts.

Walmart was not immediately available for comment.

The company represents 25% of Mexico's retail sales, Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


