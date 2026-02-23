US Citizens Shelter in Mexico After Cartel Killing

Hundreds of U.S. citizens are sheltering in hotels and homes across Mexico after violence erupted following the killing of the country’s most-wanted drug lord on Sunday, CNN reports.

Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in a Mexican military operation supported by U.S. intelligence, the White House said.

His death immediately set off unrest, with suspected gang members torching buses and businesses and setting up roadblocks across major highways.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico urged Americans to “shelter in place” amid ongoing security operations, road blockages, and criminal activity.

U.S. government employees were instructed to work from home, and citizens were advised to remain in their residences or hotels and avoid unnecessary travel.

Mexican authorities deployed National Guard and federal police to patrol affected areas, including tourist hubs such as Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, and Chapala in Jalisco state, as well as cities in Baja California, Quintana Roo, Nayarit, and Sinaloa.

More than 250 blockades were reported across 20 states, temporarily shutting down toll roads and complicating travel.

By Monday, most major roadways had been cleared, though authorities warned that sporadic violence could continue.

Several U.S. carriers suspended flights to Puerto Vallarta, leaving some travelers stranded, and some departures from Guadalajara were delayed or canceled as the airports worked to restore normal operations.

The embassy advised Americans to monitor local media, follow instructions from Mexican authorities, and avoid areas with heavy law enforcement presence as the situation remains fluid.