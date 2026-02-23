WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: mexico | cartel | killing | u.s. | citizens

US Citizens Shelter in Mexico After Cartel Killing

US Citizens Shelter in Mexico After Cartel Killing
Pedestrians walk past charred buses that were set on fire, on a road in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." (Refugio Ruiz/AP)

By    |   Monday, 23 February 2026 06:57 AM EST

Hundreds of U.S. citizens are sheltering in hotels and homes across Mexico after violence erupted following the killing of the country’s most-wanted drug lord on Sunday, CNN reports.

Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, was killed in a Mexican military operation supported by U.S. intelligence, the White House said.

His death immediately set off unrest, with suspected gang members torching buses and businesses and setting up roadblocks across major highways.

The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico urged Americans to “shelter in place” amid ongoing security operations, road blockages, and criminal activity.

U.S. government employees were instructed to work from home, and citizens were advised to remain in their residences or hotels and avoid unnecessary travel.

Mexican authorities deployed National Guard and federal police to patrol affected areas, including tourist hubs such as Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, and Chapala in Jalisco state, as well as cities in Baja California, Quintana Roo, Nayarit, and Sinaloa.

More than 250 blockades were reported across 20 states, temporarily shutting down toll roads and complicating travel.

By Monday, most major roadways had been cleared, though authorities warned that sporadic violence could continue.

Several U.S. carriers suspended flights to Puerto Vallarta, leaving some travelers stranded, and some departures from Guadalajara were delayed or canceled as the airports worked to restore normal operations.

The embassy advised Americans to monitor local media, follow instructions from Mexican authorities, and avoid areas with heavy law enforcement presence as the situation remains fluid.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Hundreds of U.S. citizens are sheltering in hotels and homes across Mexico after violence erupted following the killing of the country's most-wanted drug lord on Sunday, CNN reports.
mexico, cartel, killing, u.s., citizens
248
2026-57-23
Monday, 23 February 2026 06:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved