MetLife Profit Falls 33%

(AP)

Wednesday, 01 February 2023 04:42 PM EST

MetLife Inc. reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns.

Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.

Shares of the insurer fell 2% in extended trading following the results.

Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenues - excluding pension risk transfers (PRT) - decreased 1% to $11.4 billion.

Still, improving underwriting trends in the United States, Europe and Latin America, alongside lower COVID-19 life insurance claims, partially offset the hit to its investment income.

U.S. adjusted earnings climbed 20% in the quarter, while Latin America and EMEA jumped 45% and 67%, respectively, on a reported basis.

The company posted adjusted profit of $1.2 billion, or $1.55 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.8 billion, or $2.17 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $1.65 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


