Zuckerberg: Threads Has 175M Monthly Active Users

(Jonathan Raa/AP)

Wednesday, 03 July 2024 12:10 PM EDT

Meta Platforms' newest social media offering, Threads, has over 175 million monthly active users, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed Wednesday, two days ahead of its first anniversary.

"What a year," said Zuckerberg in a Threads post. In February, he had put the Threads MAU figure at more than 150 million.

The monthly user count gives only a limited picture of the popularity of Threads, which has not revealed key metrics like the daily active user count and average time spent per user.

A challenger to Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, Threads hit app stores on July 5 last year and garnered 100 million users in less than a week.

The initial surge was partly because of an easy way for users of the popular platform Instagram to set up Threads profiles. Some early users subsequently dropped off.

Threads does not have advertising and, as such, makes little to no money for Meta. The platform recently came on the Fediverse, a group of social media sites that support the ActivityPub protocol and whose users can interact across those platforms.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


