Tags: meta platforms | facebook | earnings

Meta Girds for 'Fierce' Headwinds in 2nd Half

(AP)

Thursday, 30 June 2022 02:09 PM EDT

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc. is bracing for a leaner second half of the year, as it copes with macroeconomic pressures and data privacy hits to its ads business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The company must "prioritize more ruthlessly" and "operate leaner, meaner, better executing teams," Chief Product Officer Chris Cox wrote in the memo, which appeared on the company's internal discussion forum Workplace.

"I have to underscore that we are in serious times here and the headwinds are fierce. We need to execute flawlessly in an environment of slower growth, where teams should not expect vast influxes of new engineers and budgets," Cox wrote.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

