Meta, Oakley to Offer AI-Powered Smart Glasses

Meta said Friday it has teamed up with Oakley to release AI-powered smart glasses, expanding its push into wearable tech after the success of Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

The social media company is expanding its partnership with Oakley and Ray-Ban-parent EssilorLuxottica amid growing consumer interest in AI-powered wearable devices.

Meta has sold millions of Ray-Ban Meta glasses since their launch and said its "Oakley Meta HSTN" will feature a hands-free high-resolution camera, open-ear speakers, water resistance and Meta AI capabilities.

The limited-edition product will be available for preorder starting July 11 at $499, with additional products starting at $399 launching later this summer.

Meta said the product line would roll out in North America, Australia and several European countries, with plans to expand to Mexico, India and the United Arab Emirates by the year-end.

The Oakley Meta HSTN will debut this month at several major sporting events including Fanatics Fest and UFC International Fight Week.

Smaller rival Snap said earlier this month it would launch its smart glasses, called Specs, for consumers next year. Companies such as Google are also exploring similar investments.