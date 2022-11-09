Fired Meta Employees Slam 'Pink Slip' Emails

Many of the 11,000 Meta employees who whose jobs were eliminated early Wednesday decried being told they were laid off via email.



One called Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg “tone deaf” on LinkedIn, the New York Post reports. Many others who thought their work was paramount, expressed disbelief.



“No warning, and I was told recently by a lead the team I worked on was high priority and wouldn’t be affected. Company wide layoffs via email,” wrote Carlos Giffoni, an Instagram product manager.



Another, Madison Strickland, a recruiter, denounced being laid off two weeks before her maternity leave was set to start.



Eric Triebe, a software engineer who also received a pink slip via email, was unnerved at the starkness of it all: “No meeting with HR. No good byes to co-workers. Seemingly no contact was made or discussion from leadership with my manager of skip in terms of justification. Just a cold, impersonal email and then the plug is plugged before you wake up.”



Zuckerberg’s slashing of 13% of the workforce is the biggest job cut in the 18-year history of the Facebook parent—and has left remaining employees unnerved, as they are not sure if their jobs will be spared.



Valued at more than $1 trillion last October, Meta’s stock has plummeted by 70%, or by the estimates of The Wall Street Journal, $800 billion, this year.



Zuckerberg is digging in his heels to build the metaverse, potentially over the next decade.