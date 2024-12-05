Meta, James Cameron Partner on Mixed Reality Content

Meta Platforms said Thursday it has partnered with film director James Cameron's technology venture Lightstorm Vision to enhance the creation of 3D entertainment, including live sports, concerts and TV series, for the Meta Quest.

The Quest headset will be Lightstorm Vision's exclusive mixed reality hardware platform, the Facebook-parent said.

The partnership underscores Meta's commitment to its mixed-reality division after investing billions into augmented reality and other metaverse technologies.

In September, Meta unveiled a more affordable version of its Quest headset.

The company also said it will work with Lightstorm to lower the production costs associated with making 3D content.