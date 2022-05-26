×
Tags: meta | instagram | platform access

Meta Working on Instagram Access Issues

Instagram
(AP)

Thursday, 26 May 2022 03:07 PM

Meta Platforms Inc. on Thursday said it was working on restoring Instagram, after thousands of users reported issues with accessing the image-sharing platform.

At its peak, more than 6,600 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector.com, which collates status reports on outages from sources including user-submitted errors. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

According to the website, 84% of reports flagged trouble with accessing the Instagram mobile application.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram," Meta said in a statement.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


