Meta Working on Instagram Access Issues

Meta Platforms Inc. on Thursday said it was working on restoring Instagram, after thousands of users reported issues with accessing the image-sharing platform.
At its peak, more than 6,600 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector.com, which collates status reports on outages from sources including user-submitted errors. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
According to the website, 84% of reports flagged trouble with accessing the Instagram mobile application.
"We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram," Meta said in a statement.
"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience."
