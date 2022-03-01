×
Russia Says Meta, Google Should be Held Accountable for 'Inciting War'

Russian military officials
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, and First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov listen to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Moscow, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP)

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 08:03 AM

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said a system should be created to hold western tech giants, including Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet's Google, responsible for what it called "inciting war," the Interfax news agency reported.

State communications Roskomnadzor also demanded that foreign internet services stop discriminating against Russian media in Europe.

Google and Meta are among Internet companies facing possible punitive measures in Russia after failing to open local offices and take other measures required by a communications law.

