Meta Signs $10B Cloud Deal With Google: Source

(Daniel Constante/Dreamstime)

Friday, 22 August 2025 06:09 AM EDT

Google has struck a cloud computing deal with Meta Platforms worth more than $10 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Under the agreement, Meta will use Google Cloud's servers, storage, networking and other services, the source added on Thursday.

Google and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deal was first reported by the Information.

The news comes after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's comments in July that the company would spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build several massive AI data centers.

In June, Reuters reported that OpenAI was planning to add Alphabet's Google Cloud service to meet its growing needs for computing capacity.

Meta is seeking outside partners to help it fund the massive infrastructure needed to power AI by offloading $2 billion in data center assets, the company disclosed in a filing earlier this month.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
