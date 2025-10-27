WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: meta | ghost post | disappear

Meta 'Ghost Posts' Disappear After 24 Hours on Threads

Meta 'Ghost Posts' Disappear After 24 Hours on Threads
(AP)

Monday, 27 October 2025 01:39 PM EDT

Social media giant Meta launched Monday posts that are automatically archived 24 hours after being uploaded, dubbed "ghost posts," on its Threads app, mimicking a popular feature available on its other platforms.

The feature is aimed at boosting usage, expanding options for users to share posts on the app, similar to the widely used "stories" employed across Meta's Instagram and Facebook.

Any replies to ghost posts will be sent to users' messaging inboxes, not allowing other users to see who has liked and replied.

"You can share unfiltered thoughts and fresh takes without the pressure of permanence or polish," Meta said.

Users can create this type of post by toggling the ghost icon in the post creation menu, and the posts will appear as a grayed-out dotted chat bubble in their feed to distinguish them from regular posts.

Threads was launched in 2023 as a competitor to Elon Musk's X. As of August, Threads had 400 million active users.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Social media giant Meta launched Monday posts that are automatically archived 24 hours after being uploaded, dubbed "ghost posts," on its Threads app, mimicking a popular feature available on its other platforms.
meta, ghost post, disappear
159
2025-39-27
Monday, 27 October 2025 01:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved