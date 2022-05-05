×
Meta Has Lost $20 Billion to VR Since 2020

A man tests the Meta Oculus Quest 2 VR headset at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, March 3, 2022. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 05 May 2022 04:02 PM

Since 2020, Meta Platform Inc.'s virtual reality (VR) Reality Labs has lost nearly $20 billion, gaming review site Kotaku.com reports.

First quarter 2022 Meta (FB) financial results show that Reality Labs lost $2.96 billion in the period and, in 2021, $10 billion on revenue of $2.3 billion.

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has the money to pay for these VR investments, of course. The company's revenue in 1Q22 topped $25 billion and was $117 billion for all of 2021.

So, Zuck has the bucks to support Reality Labs, which employs 17,000 employees and spends most of its money on advertising, and research and development for VR headsets, applications and social spaces.

Valve and Sony are also investing heavily in VR. The question is which, if any, of these companies can make the metaverse and VR compelling enough to command Americans' attention and wallets.

As Kotaku asks: "How many years and billions of dollars will it take for us to get to the metaverse — and do most people even want it?"

© 2022 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


