×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: meta | facebook business holiday sales

Meta Exec: Holiday Sales Bigger This Year

Meta Exec: Holiday Sales Bigger This Year
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 02:04 PM EST

The head of Meta Platforms' business group said Wednesday the holiday shopping season started earlier than usual this year and produced a Black Friday sales weekend that appeared to be the biggest on record.

Consumers anxious about supply shortages were stocking up early on desired gifts, while businesses with excess inventory sought to clear it out with heavy discounts, said Meta Vice President of Global Business Nicola Mendelsohn, speaking in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference.

"We're seeing that there are more and more deals, and so we're helping obviously to connect advertisers to be able to reach the people that matter to them," she said.

The holiday ad sales could be a welcome respite for Meta, which has been struggling this year as advertisers and consumers pulled the plug on spending amid soaring costs and rapidly rising interest rates.

The company forecast a grim outlook for the fourth quarter and laid off 13% of its workforce earlier this month, heavily affecting Mendelsohn's team. More than half of those laid off were in business positions, executives told employees.

Mendelsohn said she checks in with her team regularly to ask how people are feeling, encouraging employees in stressful times to focus on "what you can control."

"Don't see the whole thing as a big amorphous mess, kind of break it down," she said she tells them.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The head of Meta Platforms' business group said Wednesday the holiday shopping season started earlier than usual this year and produced a Black Friday sales weekend that appeared to be the biggest on record.
meta, facebook business holiday sales
226
2022-04-30
Wednesday, 30 November 2022 02:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved