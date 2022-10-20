×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: meta content warnings | facebook | instagram

Meta Oversight Board to Put Warnings on Content

Meta Oversight Board to Put Warnings on Content
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 20 October 2022 01:46 PM EDT

Meta Platforms Inc.'s independent oversight board said Thursday starting this month it can decide on applying warning screens, marking content as "disturbing" or "sensitive."

The board, which already has the ability to review user appeals to remove content, said it would be able to make binding decisions to apply a warning screen when "leaving up or restoring qualifying content," including to photos and videos.

Separately in its quarterly transparency report, the board said it received 347,000 appeals from Facebook and Instagram users around the world during the second quarter ended June 30.

"Since we started accepting appeals two years ago, we have received nearly two million appeals from users around the world," the board report said.

"This demonstrates the ongoing demand from users to appeal Meta’s content moderation decisions to an independent body."

The oversight board, which includes academics, rights experts and lawyers, was created by the company to rule on a small slice of thorny content moderation appeals, but it can also advise on site policies.

Last month, it objected to Facebook's removal of a newspaper report about the Taliban that it considered positive, backing users' freedom of expression and saying the tech company relied too heavily on automated moderation.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Meta Platforms Inc.'s independent oversight board said Thursday starting this month it can decide on applying warning screens, marking content as "disturbing" or "sensitive."
meta content warnings, facebook, instagram
201
2022-46-20
Thursday, 20 October 2022 01:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved