Meta to Launch Pro-AI Super-PAC in California

Meta said Tuesday it will launch a California-focused political action committee to back state-level candidates favoring lighter regulation of technology, particularly artificial intelligence.

The group, named Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across California — a super-PAC, will support candidates for state offices from either party who advocate AI innovation over stringent rules.

The Facebook and Instagram parent plans to spend tens of millions of dollars through the PAC, potentially positioning the company among the state's top political spenders ahead of the 2026 governor race.

California will elect its next governor in November 2026. Governor Gavin Newsom's national profile has surged amid a series of confrontations with President Donald Trump, positioning him as a high-visibility Democratic figure.

The office of the California governor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meta's move to back candidates who favor AI-friendly policies aligns with its business interests, as the social media company is pouring billions to better compete in Silicon Valley's intensifying AI race and develop new cash flows.

"Sacramento's regulatory environment could stifle innovation, block AI progress, and put California's technology leadership at risk," said Brian Rice, Meta vice president of public policy.

California has been among the most aggressive states in pursuing AI and social media regulation and state officials will shape rules on safety, transparency and consumer protection that could impact tech companies' products.

Rice will head the PAC alongside fellow public policy VP Greg Maurer as principal officers, according to a company spokesperson.

Companies such as Uber and Airbnb have used such campaign-focused, multi-million dollar strategies to build clout in Sacramento, according to Politico, which first reported the development.

Venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and OpenAI President Greg Brockman are among those helping launch and fund Leading the Future, a new super-PAC network focused on AI, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.