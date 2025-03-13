WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: meta | book | expose | careless people

Meta Halts Promotion of 'Careless People' Tell-All Book

Meta Halts Promotion of 'Careless People' Tell-All Book
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends the inauguration of Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Getty Images)

Thursday, 13 March 2025 07:29 AM EDT

Meta Platforms won an emergency arbitration ruling to temporarily stop promotion of the tell-all book "Careless People" by a former employee, according to a copy of the ruling published by the social media company.

The book by Meta's former director of global public policy, Sarah Wynn-Williams, was called by The New York Times book review "an ugly, detailed portrait of one of the most powerful companies in the world," and its leading executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan.

Meta will suffer "immediate and irreparable loss" in the absence of an emergency relief, the American Arbitration Association's emergency arbitrator, Nicholas Gowen, said in a ruling after a hearing on Wednesday, which Wynn-Williams did not attend.

Book publisher Macmillan attended and argued it was not bound by the arbitration agreement, which was part of a severance agreement between the employee and company.

The ruling says that Wynn-Williams should stop promoting the book and, to the extent she could, stop further publication. It did not order any action by the publisher.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a post on Threads: "This ruling affirms that Sarah Wynn Williams' false and defamatory book should never have been published.."

Wynn-Williams and Macmillan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the ruling.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Meta Platforms won an emergency arbitration ruling to temporarily stop promotion of the tell-all book "Careless People" by a former employee, according to a copy of the ruling published by the social media company.
meta, book, expose, careless people
222
2025-29-13
Thursday, 13 March 2025 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved