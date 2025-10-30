Meta Seeks $25 Billion From Bond Offering

Meta Platforms Inc. is targeting at least $25 billion in a bond sale, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fixed-income news service IFR said the parent of Facebook and Instagram has filed for a six-part bond sale without disclosing a size, and was marketing bonds with maturities ranging from five to 40 years.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering, IFR reported.

The longest-dated notes are being offered at around 1.4 percentage points over comparable U.S. Treasuries, Bloomberg News said.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meta on Thursday forecast "notably larger" capital expenses next year due to investments in artificial intelligence and data centers. The company also reported third-quarter revenue growth of 26% that beat market estimates, but that jump was outpaced by a 32% increase in costs.

Meta last tapped the bond market in 2022 with a $10 billion sale.