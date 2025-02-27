Meta, Apollo in Talks to Raise $35B for US Data Centers

Apollo Global Management is in talks to lead a roughly $35 billion financing package for Meta Platforms to help develop data centers in the U.S., Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The alternative asset manager has discussed providing a major part of the financing, according to the report.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said in January the company would spend as much as $65 billion this year to expand its AI infrastructure.

Meta and Apollo Global Management did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.