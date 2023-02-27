×
Meta Creating New Top-Level AI Product Group

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Monday, 27 February 2023 04:46 PM EST

Meta Platforms Inc. is creating a new top-level product group focused on generative artificial intelligence (AI), Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said Monday.

The new development will heat up an AI arms race as Big Tech companies rush to integrate the technology into their products and impress investors.

"We're starting by pulling together a lot of the teams working on generative AI across the company into one group focused on building delightful experiences around this technology," Zuckerberg said in an Instagram post.

"We're exploring experiences with text (chat in WhatsApp and Messenger), with images (creative Instagram filters and ad formats), and with video and multi-modal experiences."

Last week, Meta said it was releasing a new large language model LLaMA, the core software of a new AI system, which would be available under non-commercial license to researchers and entities affiliated with government, civil society, and academia.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


