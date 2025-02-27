WATCH TV LIVE

Meta Plans Standalone Artificial Intelligence App

Meta Plans Standalone Artificial Intelligence App
(AP)

Thursday, 27 February 2025 04:37 PM EST

Meta Platforms plans to debut a standalone Meta AI app to join Facebook and Instagram during the second quarter, CNBC reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move marks a major step in Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plans to make Meta the leader in AI by the end of the year, ahead of competitors like OpenAI and Alphabet, CNCB reported.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, Zuckerberg said that the company plans to spend as much as $65 billion this year to expand its AI infrastructure.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

