Meta to Invest $600B in US as Data Centers Expand

(AP)

Friday, 07 November 2025 01:10 PM EST

Meta Platforms Friday said it will invest $600 billion in U.S. infrastructure and jobs over the next three years, including artificial intelligence data centers, as the social media giant races to build infrastructure to power its AI ambitions.

Meta has doubled down on AI, with a target of achieving superintelligence, a theoretical milestone where machines outthink humans.

It has pledged hundreds of billions of dollars to build several large AI data centers and plans bigger outlays to meet compute needs.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg told U.S. President Donald Trump that Meta will invest "at least $600 billion" in the U.S. over the next several years at a White House dinner in September.

Zuckerberg said Meta is building compute because "it's the right strategy to aggressively front-load capacity so we're prepared for the most optimistic cases," on the company's recent earnings call.

Meta has forecast "notably larger" capital expenses next year thanks to investments in artificial intelligence, including aggressively building data centers to power its AI push.

Last month, the social media giant sealed a $27 billion financing deal with Blue Owl Capital to fund its Louisiana data center, its biggest project globally.

Meta said in October it would invest $1.5 billion in a data center in Texas, breaking ground on its 29th such facility globally.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


