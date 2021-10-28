×
Merck Projects Full-Year Revenue up to $47.9 Billion

Merck Projects Full-Year Revenue up to $47.9 Billion

Thursday, 28 October 2021 07:03 AM

Merck & Co. (MRK) Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $4.57 billion.

The Kenilworth, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $13.15 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.42 billion.

Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.65 to $5.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $47.4 billion to $47.9 billion.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


