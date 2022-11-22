×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: merck | gastric cancer | keytruda | chemotherapy

Merck's Combination Cancer Therapy Succeeds in Late-Stage Study

Merck's Combination Cancer Therapy Succeeds in Late-Stage Study
(Getty Images)

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 02:45 PM EST

Merck & Co. Inc. said Tuesday its therapy involving cancer drug Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy met the main goal of a late-stage study for treating a type of gastric cancer.

The combo therapy showed a "statistically significant" and "clinically meaningful" improvement in the study by helping cancer patients live longer, compared with chemotherapy as a standalone treatment, the drugmaker said.

The treatment also helped in improving progression-free survival of patients with the cancer, Merck said, citing the study.

Merck was testing the therapy as a first-line treatment for patients with a type of gastric cancer, or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Merck & Co. Inc. said Tuesday its therapy involving cancer drug Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy met the main goal of a late-stage study for treating a type of gastric cancer.
merck, gastric cancer, keytruda, chemotherapy
100
2022-45-22
Tuesday, 22 November 2022 02:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved