×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: merck ceo | drug pricing bill | cancer and disease innovation

Merck CEO: Drug Pricing Bill Could Hurt Innovation

Merck CEO: Drug Pricing Bill Could Hurt Innovation
(AP)

Thursday, 28 July 2022 09:34 AM EDT

Merck & Co Chief Executive Rob Davis on Thursday raised concerns that a proposed bill to curb drug prices would hurt innovation, but said it would not impact sales of the company's top-selling drug and vaccine in the near-term.

Davis said the legislation, proposed by U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, leads to price setting of drugs after a number of years, which could have a "highly chilling" effect on innovation in areas like cancer drugs.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Merck & Co Chief Executive Rob Davis on Thursday raised concerns that a proposed bill to curb drug prices would hurt innovation, but said it would not impact sales of the company's top-selling drug and vaccine in the near-term.
merck ceo, drug pricing bill, cancer and disease innovation
81
2022-34-28
Thursday, 28 July 2022 09:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved