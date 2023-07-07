×
Mercedes Picks Tesla Chargers for N. America EVs

Mercedes Picks Tesla Chargers for N. America EVs

Friday, 07 July 2023 09:53 AM EDT

German automaker Mercedes-Benz said on Friday its electric vehicles in North America will adopt the Tesla-developed charging technology from 2025 and also get access to more than 12,000 of its Superchargers from next year.

Tesla shares were up about 1% in morning trade.

The company joins a slew of automakers who have adopted the North American Charging Standard (NACS) as they try to expand their network of fast-chargers in an attempt to make owning EVs easier.

Tesla's Superchargers account for about 60% of the total number of fast chargers in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Mercedes-Benz also plans to simultaneously expand its charging network with more than 2,500 high-power chargers in North America.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


German automaker Mercedes-Benz said Friday its electric vehicles in North America will adopt the Tesla-developed charging technology from 2025 and also get access to more than 12,000 of its Superchargers from next year.
