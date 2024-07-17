WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mercedes-benz | starbucks | ev | charging

Mercedes-Benz, Starbucks Partner on Fast-Charging Stations

Mercedes-Benz, Starbucks Partner on Fast-Charging Stations
(Matthias Balk/AP)

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 08:14 AM EDT

A Mercedes-Benz unit said Wednesday it had partnered with Starbucks to deploy its fast-charging stations at more than 100 locations across the United States.

The first phase of the program will have 400 kW EV chargers at Starbucks stores along Interstate 5, a west coast travel corridor spanning from Canada to Mexico, according to Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging.

The Mercedes unit opened its first charging site in 2023, as part of an initial $1 billion investment.

Since its launch, the charging network has opened a dozen locations across Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.

There are plans for the network to expand to nearly half of the states in the country over the next 12 to 18 months, and is expected to include around 10,000 charging points in the United States, Europe, China and other core markets by the end of the decade.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A Mercedes-Benz unit said Wednesday it had partnered with Starbucks to deploy its fast-charging stations at more than 100 locations across the United States.
mercedes-benz, starbucks, ev, charging
145
2024-14-17
Wednesday, 17 July 2024 08:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved